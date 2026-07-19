A battle is brewing between Morocco and Spain over the right to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, with both countries stepping up efforts to secure football's biggest match, according to Reuters. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will jointly host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, but FIFA is yet to decide which country will stage the tournament final. Spain has made it clear it wants to host the 2030 World Cup final, but Morocco is challenging that bid by building a new USD 12-billion, 115,000-seat stadium outside Casablanca, setting the stage for an intense battle behind the scenes.

The Hassan II Stadium near Casablanca is set to become the world's largest football stadium, with construction expected to be completed by the end of next year. It is Morocco's proposed venue for the 2030 World Cup final and will compete against two iconic Spanish stadiums.

Spain's contenders are Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, which now seats around 83,000 fans after a major renovation completed in late 2024, and Barcelona's Camp Nou, which is being redeveloped to increase its capacity to 105,000. While parts of Camp Nou have reopened, the renovation project remains behind schedule.

The lobbying battle began in January when Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzan declared that Spain would host the 2030 World Cup final while also pointing to the organisational issues surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco to bolster Spain's case.

"Spain has a proven organisational capacity over many years, and therefore Spain is going to be the one to lead that World Cup 2030 and where the final of the tournament will be played," he told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

"Morocco is really undergoing a transformation, it is true, but some scenes at some matches at the Africa Cup of Nations not only harm the Cup of Nations, but also harm the image of world football," Louzan added.

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat last January was marred by crowd trouble, disputes involving ball boys and a brief walk-off. The game was played at the newly inaugurated 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.

Morocco has refrained from publicly responding to Spain's claims, with football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa saying the decision on hosting the 2030 World Cup final will be made jointly by FIFA and the three host nations and that no venue has been finalised yet.

"No decision has been taken to date regarding the allocation of the matches. These choices are made exclusively through consultations between the three host countries and FIFA," he told state television recently, as quoted by Reuters.

According to Reuters, African football's hierarchy has confirmed that Morocco is actively lobbying behind the scenes to bring the 2030 World Cup final to Casablanca, with the contest expected to intensify in the coming months.

If successful, Casablanca would become only the second African city to host a World Cup final after Johannesburg in 2010, where Spain lifted its only World Cup title. Spain, meanwhile, last hosted the tournament final in 1982, when Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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