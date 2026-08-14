In a landscape-altering development in Indian football, Tata Steel confirmed that the company will sell its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for a nominal amount of Rs 100. Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the steel major. In a filing, Tata Steel said its Committee of Directors -- set up by the company's board -- has approved the transfer of the entire 100 per cent equity stake comprising 4.08 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each held by Tata Steel Limited in JFSPL to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited (Churchill) at a nominal consideration of Rs 100.

Following the approval of the Committee of Directors, Tata Steel Limited and Churchill have entered into a share purchase agreement setting out the terms and conditions governing the proposed transfer of Tata Steel's entire shareholding (100) in JFSPL to Churchill.

Turnover of Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited in FY26 was Rs 32.23 crore.

According to a report in RevSportz, two big companies had made definitive approaches to take over Jamshedpur FC. However, a situation developed where the Churchill Brothers deal was the one that could eventually go through.

DB Sundara Ramam, Vice-President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, shed light on the ownership change. He said: “Churchill Brothers is a club with real history in Indian football, and we are glad that this agreement gives our players and coaches the opportunity to continue playing club football,” he said.

Reaffirming its commitment to grassroots sports, Tata Steel plans to continue to put its entire focus on the Tata Football Academy and youth development initiatives. To date, the academy has produced over 150 players who have represented India, including 26 national team captains across various age brackets. Alongside ongoing investments to maintain and enhance Jamshedpur's sports infrastructure, Tata Steel has collaborated with the AIFF to modernise its youth ecosystem.

With PTI Inputs

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