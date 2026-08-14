Barcelona have agreed to sell Spain's World Cup final hero Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain for almost 50 million euros ($57 million), Spanish media reported on Thursday. The two European giants have reached a deal in principle for the 26-year-old forward to move to France on a five-year contract, media reported quoting Barcelona sources. The remaining paperwork and the medical should be a formality, they said. Torres had only one year left on his contract with the Spanish champions, who rejected an initial offer of 40 million euros on Monday, a club source told AFP.

Torres, signed in 2021 from Manchester City for more than 55 million euros, has been used as a centre-forward, backing up Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, since Hansi Flick took over on the Barca bench in the summer of 2024.

Often decisive as a substitute, Torres, who came through Valencia's youth system, has scored 40 goals in 94 matches in all competitions over the last two seasons.

He thrashed home Spain's winning goal in extra time of the World Cup final against Argentina last month, giving La Roja their second world title.

His departure would add fresh urgency to Flick's search for more attacking options after Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford left.

The club have already brought in England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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