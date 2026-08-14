Young entrepreneur and football enthusiast Jai Agarwal has acquired a majority stake in Guarda FC, a fourth-division Portuguese football club, making Jai part of a very small & unique set of entrepreneurs from India walking the talk. when it comes to football. As part of the club's new ownership structure, Jai has been appointed CEO of Guarda Futebol Clube - Futebol, SAD, joining the club as a strategic partner to support its sporting and commercial growth in Portugal and driving its internationalisation ambitions.

Speaking on the acquisition, Jai Agarwal, CEO, Guarda Futebol Clube - Futebol, SAD, said, "Owning a football club is something I've dreamt about for a long time. I wasn't looking for the biggest club or the most glamorous opportunity - I was looking for a project where I could genuinely make a difference, and I found that in Guarda FC. The club has strong foundations with incredibly passionate people with an upward trajectory in Guarda. My ambition is to help it grow sustainably while also creating opportunities for talented young footballers from Asia to experience European football. If we can build a pathway that helps even a handful of players realise that dream, it will be a meaningful step towards strengthening the connection between Indian and European football."

Gabriel Caldiera Alves, President, Guarda FC SAD said, "We are delighted to welcome Jai to the Guarda FC family. From our very first conversation, it was clear that he shares our ambition of building a club that develops young talent while remaining true to its identity and the community it represents. His international outlook, entrepreneurial mindset and long-term vision bring a fresh perspective to the club, and we are excited to work together as we begin this new chapter for Guarda FC."

Founded in the beautiful city of Guarda, Portugal, Guarda FC has built a strong foundation through sustainable operations, youth development and close ties with the local community. Having recently earned promotion to the Campeonato de Portugal, the club will start its season this year with Portugese and international players from many corners of the world, while continuing to preserve its heritage and connection with the city of Guarda.

Currently pursuing his Master's in Global Sports Marketing programme at LaLiga Business School and having spent the last few years studying European football structures, player development and club operations from up close, Jai is hoping to use all that learning in helping develop a model in Europe which grows organically whilst encouraging players from all parts of the world to come and train, play and hone their skills in this beautiful part of Portugal.

Over the next 12 months, the club's priorities include strengthening its sporting and commercial operations, enhancing its digital presence, increasing fan engagement and laying the foundation for international partnerships and youth development initiatives that will support the club's long-term growth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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