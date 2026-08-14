Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Al Nassr camp, sporting a new look. The superstar, who tied the knot with his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez just a couple of days ago, showed up for his club sporting a striking copper-yellow shade of hair as he gets ready for the new Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo took to social media to share pictures of his look during the training session. Earlier, Al Nassr had also posted a picture upon Ronaldo's arrival in the city of Riyadh.

Look who just arrived at Nassr pic.twitter.com/ToSL2uOmB3 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 13, 2026

On Tuesday, Ronaldo confirmed his marriage to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of himself and Georgina holding hands and wearing their rings.

Ronaldo was in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw his team get eliminated in the Round of 16 in July.

A late Mikel Merino strike helped Spain clinch a quarterfinal spot with a 1-0 win in a match that was expected to feature goals, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the contest.

Cristiano, playing in his last-ever FIFA World Cup after announcing ahead of the Spain clash that it would be his final appearance, was once again left with sorrow on his face and tears in his eyes as a late winner from Mikel Merino and plenty of missed chances by his side, including from him and Bruno Fernandes, saw Portugal suffer another heartbreaking exit, marking the end of the legendary striker's career at the grandest stage of the sport.

Since Cristiano's debut at the grandest stage, Portugal achieved fourth place in his debut tournament in 2006, followed by a Round of 16 finish in the 2010 edition, a group-stage exit in 2014 and another Round of 16 exit in 2018.

The 2022 edition saw Portugal do slightly better, making it to the quarterfinals, but it was his long-time rival Lionel Messi who pretty much ended the 'GOAT' debate by capturing the prestigious trophy for Argentina and delivering a sensational performance in the final.

Cristiano's FIFA World Cup career ended with 27 matches (the second-most by a player) and just 11 goals, an underwhelming return for a player of his stature and level of club accomplishments.

Heading into the tournament, there were a lot of questions around Cristiano's participation, but as an individual, he had a rather decent outing, scoring three goals in five matches in this edition.

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