Cristiano Ronaldo is a married man, and it is none other than Georgina Rodriguez with whom he exchanged wedding vows on August 11. Ronaldo and Georgina got married in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. As Ronaldo begins a new chapter in his life, which has constantly been under the spotlight, a financial clause from his marriage with Georgina has been reported. According to details from the marriage certificate, Ronaldo and Georgina were married under the "separation of property" framework.

According to Mexican publication En Pareja, the official registry documents of the couple suggest that the marriage was executed under a 'separation of property' regime. This clause ensures both Ronaldo and Rodriguez retain full control over their individual fortunes, without any overlap.

As per Portuguese law, such an arrangement suggests that both Ronaldo and Georgina retain complete control over all of their assets, earnings, and investments acquired by either party before or during the marriage.

Even if they go their separate ways in the event of a future divorce, there would not be an automatic split of assets.

The agreement implies that all of Ronaldo's earnings from contracts, endorsements, and business ventures, such as the salary he earns at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Pestana CR7 hotel chain, would continue to remain exclusively his.

What Happens In Case Of Separation

Another report in Portuguese magazine TV Guia has claimed that there are a few clauses in the marriage registration that will be triggered if the couple files for divorce.

The first clause states that Georgina would receive a monthly pension of approximately €100,000 (INR 1.10 crore) from Ronaldo. Another clause states that Georgina would retain full ownership of the couple's luxury mansion in La Finca, Madrid. The property is currently valued at over $5.6 million (approx. Rs 53.50 crore).

The report has further claimed that all five of their children attended the ceremony alongside a few close confidants. The persons whose names were listed among the official witnesses were Miguel Paixao (Ronaldo's close friend since his Sporting CP days) and Ivana Rodriguez (Georgina's sister).

Ronaldo, who is one of the most renowned public figures in the world, did not have a single celebrity in attendance, be it Ronaldo's teammates from the Portugal national team or his clubmates from Al-Nassr. The couple also chose not to change their surnames.

Rumours suggested that the couple could hold a grand ceremony at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, prompting hundreds of fans and media to gather there. However, no official announcement about the reception or its possible venue has been made yet. As was the case with their marriage, the couple is keeping the entire affair a secret.

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