Neymar's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended in the Round of 16 as Norway knocked Brazil out, but he still managed to score a consolation penalty goal in the 100th minute of the game. However, the entire penalty sequence was a drama-filled moment, with Neymar and Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland engaging in some back-and-forth. Despite the clock ticking in injury time, Neymar took some time out to exchange a few words with Nyland, who appeared to push him in a humorous manner. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

The back-and-forth between Neymar and Nyland started when he was about to line up to take the penalty. At first, Neymar appeared to ask the goalkeeper which side he should shoot.

After scoring the penalty, Neymar went face-to-face with Nyland once again, and they had yet another back-and-forth. While Nyland appeared to push Neymar away jokingly, the Brazil No. 10 did not seem best pleased, and even raised a finger towards the Norway goalkeeper.

WATCH: Neymar's heated exchange with Orjan Nyland

Neymar asked the Norwegian goalkeeper to pick the side for the penalty, scored the goal, and mocked him right in his face. pic.twitter.com/K5zltSXcOV — World Cup Xtra (@WorldCupXtraa) July 6, 2026

The penalty goal turned out to be a consolation for Brazil, who paid the price for missing another penalty earlier in the game. Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had missed from the spot in the 14th minute, when the scores were tied at 0-0.

Neymar indicated that his international career was over after Brazil's elimination.

The 34-year-old is Brazil's all-time top scorer and ironically he got his first goal for his country in the same stadium, in a 2-0 win against the United States back in 2010.

"I tried and I tried. Now it's over. It began here and it ends here," Neymar said in a brief exchange with a journalist from Brazil's Globo Esporte after the game.

He collapsed in tears when the final whistle went, and had to be consoled by teammates.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash