Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has had successful surgery on a minor heart issue and will return to training in two weeks' time, his club Napoli said on Tuesday. The former Manchester United player recently experienced a heart rhythm disorder, something which is not considered serious but did require surgery. "On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital. The operation was a complete success," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training."

McTominay, 29, has been a key player for Napoli since joining from Manchester United in 2024, scoring 27 goals in 82 matches.

But he was off-form in their opening two Serie A games.

Napoli previously said that McTominay would miss Scotland's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Slovenia (twice), Switzerland and North Macedonia.

Napoli, who have just three points from their opening three Serie A games this season, host Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday and then play Bologna and Fiorentina before the international break.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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