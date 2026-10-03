India vs Brazil Football LIVE Telecast: The historic day is here, as India take on Brazil in an international football friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. India are facing Brazil for the very first time in senior professional football. India enter the game on a high after an unprecedented 1-1 draw against World-Cuppers Panama. On the other hand, Brazil are on the final stop of their Asian tour, after two friendlies against Australia. A packed crowd is expected in Kolkata, as superstars like Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos and Gabriel take centre stage.

When will the India vs Brazil football friendly be played?

The India vs Brazil football friendly will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Where will the India vs Brazil football friendly be played?

The India vs Brazil football friendly will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, India.

What time will the India vs Brazil football friendly start?

The India vs Brazil football friendly will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Brazil football friendly?

The India vs Brazil football friendly will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, and Sony Aath (with Bengali commentary).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Brazil football friendly?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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