Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice each as a ruthless England crushed Croatia 7-0 away in the Nations League on Saturday. Ballon d'Or contender Kane extended his national-team record to 89 international goals. Left winger Anthony Gordon set up Jude Bellingham's goal and scored one himself, while substitute Morgan Rogers completed the rout in Rijeka. In other League A action later on Saturday, World Cup champions Spain hosted Czechia in Oviedo and were looking to extend their unbeaten run to 40 matches. Switzerland faced Slovenia, while Scotland travelled to North Macedonia in League B.

Kane put England ahead in the eighth minute, controlling a pass from Bellingham with the outside of his right foot before curling the ball into the top-left corner.

Bellingham poked in Gordon's cross midway through the first half. Gordon then stooped to head in Jarell Quansah's cross from the right, before Saka side-footed home England's fourth goal just before half-time.

After the break, Croatia's defence was sliced open again on a quick counter-attack. Elliot Anderson curled in a cross from the right and Kane slid in at the back post to score his second goal.

More poor defending left Croatia unable to clear the ball, and it eventually fell to Kane, who teed up Saka for his second goal in the 68th minute.

Rogers then controlled Bellingham's pass with his heel and slotted home from a tight angle to complete the scoring.

The result eclipsed England's previous biggest win over Croatia, a 5-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley in 2009.

Thomas Tuchel's England moved on to six points from three games.

It was another difficult night for Croatia coach Slaven Bilić following Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Spain. His side have now conceded 12 goals in three matches.

Luka Modric started the game in Rijeka, but the 41-year-old appeared frustrated by his team's sloppy performance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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