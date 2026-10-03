As India take on Brazil in an international football friendly, the discussion isn't just about the contest on the field between two teams of 11 players but an unexpected coming together of teams in two spectrums of the sport that have no overlapping point. While Brazil are ranked 5th in FIFA Rankings, India are placed 138th in the standings. As the two teams come across each other, there will be a lot more to talk about than what unfolds over the course of 90 minutes of action.

While football lovers in India would've often pitted their national team against Brazil in video games like FIFA, it's the first time that the two teams will come across each other on the football field in senior international football. Considering India's football reputation, getting Brazil to agree to this historic arrangement would've undoubtedly been tough. The organisers in India, hence, have gone beyond their usual SOPs to ensure Brazil face no trouble during their stay in the country, starting from the moment they land.

Unprecedented Travel, Security And Accommodation Arrangements

The arrival of the five-time world champions has brought an extraordinary level of luxury and scale to Indian shores. Organising a fixture of this magnitude required meticulous planning. Brazil travelled to Kolkata aboard a dedicated private charter flight, accompanied by a massive delegation that includes manager Carlo Ancelotti and global stars like Vinicius Junior and Endrick.

It has been widely reported that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) arranged this special "on-tarmac/on-board" immigration clearance to bypass regular airport lines for the Brazil team. The measure was designed to ensure that the star-studded squad could avoid jet lag and exit the airport quickly ahead of the match.

In fact, an eight-man private security team arrived early in Kolkata to ensure full protection for Carlo Ancelotti's star players during their historic visit.

Upon arrival, the squad checked into a secure five-star hotel featuring customised kitchen and security protocols tailored specifically to the team's requirements.

Even the iconic Salt Lake Stadium underwent a dramatic transformation to welcome the visitors. Weeks of intensive work went into restoring the pitch, with turf experts working hand-in-hand with local groundsmen to achieve a pristine playing surface complete with distinct light-and-dark-green stripes.

Under special training protocols, the Brazilian squad took over the main turf ahead of the fixture, ensuring every athletic and logistical detail met elite international standards.

How Have India Prepared?

While the visitors settled into their high-end routine, the Indian squad under coach Khalid Jamil went through intense preparations of their own. Coming off a hard-fought one-all draw against Panama, the Blue Tigers reportedly focused heavily on defensive organisation and tactical discipline.

Despite the massive gap on paper, the coaching staff used the training sessions to build resilience, treating the match as a unique opportunity to test local talent against the very best players in the sport.

Matchday logistics were also carefully looked into. Local authorities deployed thousands of police personnel around the venue, introducing strict entry guidelines, numbered seating arrangements for spectators, and coordinated traffic diversions to manage the huge crowds.

When the referee blows the whistle, the noise inside the packed stadium will create an atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium that has arguably never been seen before.

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