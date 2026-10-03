Five-time World Cup winners Brazil showed glimpses of their class in a 4-0 win over India in a rare football friendly between the two nations in Kolkata on Saturday. India's hosting of a senior men's Brazil team for the first time had created buzz but a half-empty 65,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium stadium greeted the players. Critics blamed the pricing of tickets for the low attendance despite Brazil's top stars including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Marquinhos in the line-up.

The cheapest tickets were priced at 999 rupees ($10) but they were sold minutes after going on sale, while the next categories ranged between 3,500 and 25,000 rupees.

India, ranked 138th in the world, are looking to raise the profile of the sport in a cricket-mad country of 1.4 billion people.

Although the men's teams of the two countries were playing each other for the first time, the women's sides faced off in the Brazilian city of Manaus in 2021.

Brazil dominated play with Vinicius denied by a brave save from Indian goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as early as the eighth minute.

India's forward line had a few good runs at the opposition goal, before Chelsea forward Estevao put Brazil ahead in the 28th minute with a quick left-foot shot that beat Gurpreet.

The goal rattled India's strategy and defence as Pedro doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

Brazil's yellow jerseys dominated the stands and Carlo Ancelotti's team did not disappoint with their smooth play.

Every Indian move was cheered by a raucous home crowd and Manvir Singh raised the volume when his powerful strike in the 55th minute drew a fine save.

Samuel Lino came off the bench in the second half in place of Vinicius and drilled in a third for Brazil in the 58th minute to make India pay for sloppy defending.

Lino scored his second just before the final whistle to make it 4-0.

India have never qualified for a World Cup, and football, while popular, plays second fiddle to cricket.

Brazil, who are came off the back of a win and a draw in a friendly double-header in Australia, are looking to rebuild following their shock exit to Norway at the World Cup in July.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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