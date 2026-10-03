Ryan Williams, the Australian-born India international, is likely to be India's biggest attacking threat, having also scored against Panama a few days ago. In midfield, the duo of Apuia and Anirudh Thapa will have to battle against Danilo dos Santos and Manchester United's Andrey Santos.

India right-back Abhishek Singh Tekcham will have the big task of marking Vinicius Jr, while veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will surely be a busy man today.