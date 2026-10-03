India vs Brazil Football LIVE Score: The historic day is here, as India take on Brazil in an international football friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. India are facing Brazil for the very first time in senior professional football. India enter the game on a high after an unprecedented 1-1 draw against World-Cuppers Panama. On the other hand, Brazil are on the final stop of their Asian tour, after two friendlies against Australia. A packed crowd is expected in Kolkata, as superstars like Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos and Gabriel take centre stage.
Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs Brazil International Friendly, IND vs BRA LIVE Score, straight from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
India vs Brazil LIVE: Here come the players!
The players make their way out into the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata! A huge crowd has gathered for the high-profile match. Time for the national anthems, and then live action! Stay tuned!
India vs Brazil LIVE: Match to start soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from kickoff at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) at Salt Lake, Kolkata. A massive crowd is expected in the stadium, which can hold well over 60,000 people.
India vs Brazil Football LIVE: India stars to watch out for
Ryan Williams, the Australian-born India international, is likely to be India's biggest attacking threat, having also scored against Panama a few days ago. In midfield, the duo of Apuia and Anirudh Thapa will have to battle against Danilo dos Santos and Manchester United's Andrey Santos.
India right-back Abhishek Singh Tekcham will have the big task of marking Vinicius Jr, while veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will surely be a busy man today.
India vs Brazil Football LIVE: India's superb performance against Panama
This match comes a few days after India's friendly against Panama, who played in the FIFA World Cup 2026. India achieved a brilliant 1-1 draw in the match, and went toe-to-toe with a team ranked nearly 100 places higher in the FIFA rankings.
Today, 138th-ranked India take on 5th-ranked Brazil!
India vs Brazil Football LIVE: Historic friendly
For the first time ever, India are facing Brazil in a senior international football match. The two nations have faced off in the past in youth levels. Notably, Vinicius Jr himself played when India took on Brazil in the BRICS U17 Cup in Goa in 2016!
India vs Brazil LIVE: Brazil starting XI
Brazil starting XI vs India: Pedro Morisco (GK) | Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos | Danilo, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Bontempo | Estevao, Pedro, Vinicius Jr
A number of big names starting for Brazil! Vini Jr, Marquinhos and Estevao the standouts.
E DIA DE BRASIL!— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) October 3, 2026
A Selecao Brasileira esta escalada para o ultimo compromisso desta Data Fifa!
Brasil e India se enfrentam logo mais, em Calcuta.
11h (Brasilia)
Salt Lake Stadium
TV Globo, sportv, GE TV e Globoplay#BateNoPeito
ISSO E BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/WVPE1T9A08
India vs Brazil LIVE: India starting XI
India starting XI vs Brazil: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK) | Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra | Anirudh Thapa, Apuia | Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan | Ryan Williams
Ready to represent. #INDBRA #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/tCPTdLtrCG— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 3, 2026
India vs Brazil LIVE: International friendly!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the historic international football friendly between India and Brazil. We are at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for the grand game.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!