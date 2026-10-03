Penalty hero Yuzuho Shiokoshi hopes more people will come and watch Japanese women's football after the hosts won Asian Games gold in front of thousands of empty seats. Just over 6,000 spectators saw Japan beat North Korea 5-3 on penalties in the final in Shizuoka that ended 2-2 after extra time. The stadium, which hosted matches at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has a capacity of 50,000. The attendance on Friday night was at least better than their semi-final, when Japan beat South Korea in Shizuoka in front of 998 fans.

The Asian Games in Japan have been blighted by poor turnouts at many events, including the opening ceremony.

Shiokoshi, who scored the decisive fifth penalty against North Korea, said: "The crowd today might have been large for this tournament.

"But compared to last time (Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023) I feel like we're still not quite there.

"We're out there fighting hard and we want people to come and see us play in person.

"It's tough at times, given that women's football isn't always prioritised for TV broadcasts.

"But I hope this encourages more people to come and watch (Japanese domestic) WE League matches, and that it helps generate some excitement around the league."

Shiokoshi praised the 6,243 spectators who did come to watch the host side win a nail-biting gold, but added: "I hope that interest doesn't end here, but leads to fans coming to watch the WE League as well."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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