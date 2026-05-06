Sports organiser Satadru Dutta has finally broken his silence over the chaos that took place during the first leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour to India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Argentina captain Messi, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, was evacuated from the stadium in 25 minutes due to crowd trouble and vandalism. Dutta, the organiser of the entire tour, was arrested at the airport while he was leaving for the Hyderabad leg.

The then Bengal sports minister, Aroop Biswas, had also come under the scanner after a capacity crowd was denied even a clear view of Messi as politicians and local administrators mobbed the icon.

Satadru, who spent 39 days in custody, has finally decided to open up about the fiasco following Biswas' defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections and the ouster of the Trinamool Congress government.

Satadru has threatened a lawsuit against Biswas, who lost his Tollygunge seat to Papiya Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Just because you have lost in the elections, don't think that you have been punished. I will lodge a defamation case, and if needed, will go to the Supreme Court. I will fight till the end," he posted on Facebook stories.

"Repeatedly, I told him not to click pictures here. But, he, using his power, went on to click photos. He will have to pay for this. He (Biswas) is having a laugh while his own people infiltrate. No one heard my cry of anguish. Police also stood still," he added.

He also revealed that he would soon hold a press conference to share more details.

"Press conference is coming soon. Everything will be exposed. You sabotaged my event. You victimised me. You made my three years of effort and perseverance go in vain. You made all the fans disappointed. You put me in jail for 38 days. Now, it's my turn. They thought silence could bury the truth...forced my team to issue ground access cards. When they refused, ground access card was denied. You locked them in room arrest. Intimidation. Control. Your stooges didn't just interfere...they blackmailed my event. They sabotaged everything."

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