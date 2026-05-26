India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with FIFA to stream and broadcast the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The announcement, which provided no financial details, comes as talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11. FIFA, which had initially sought $100 million for broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in India, was last looking for no less than about $60 ​million, Reuters had reported. The expected amount still far exceeds the $20 million offered by Reliance-Disney, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Sony also held talks but decided not to make an offer for FIFA rights for India. FIFA has concluded ​agreements with broadcasters in more than 180 territories globally, it said previously. Zee Entertainment disclosed its talks with FIFA as part of its launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels to strengthen its sports offerings to consumers. India accounted for 2.9% of the global linear TV reach of the World Cup in 2022.

Meanwhile, FIFA should press the U.S. government to establish an "ICE Truce" for this year's World Cup, including a public guarantee from federal authorities to refrain from immigration enforcement operations at games and venues, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report published on Monday.

The 2026 World Cup - the first edition of the global showpiece tournament to feature 48 teams - will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been the face of a hardline immigration crackdown and deportation drive pursued by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Rights groups have condemned the crackdown, saying it has led to violations of free speech and due process rights and created an unsafe environment, particularly for minorities. Trump casts his actions as necessary to improve domestic security and curb illegal immigration.

"FIFA needs to act urgently to address the risks of human rights abuses for athletes, fans, and workers," HRW said.

"One concrete thing it should do is work to persuade the Trump administration to establish an 'ICE Truce'... "Gianni Infantino (FIFA president) and his FIFA colleagues should use their leverage to demand that the Trump administration do what's right for the games," it added. "Roll back discriminatory travel bans, refrain from abusive immigration enforcement operations in and around World Cup venues, protect children's rights and commit to uphold freedom of assembly and speech."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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