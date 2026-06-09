Luis de la Fuente's Spain are one of the favourites going into the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team is the reigning European champion. It is worth noting that this side won each of the matches played at the Euro 2024. This is not it, as La Roja also went on to win Olympic gold in Paris, beating France 5-3 after extra time. Add to it a Nations League final, in which Spain fought hard against Portugal but lost on penalties. All these combined to showcase the brilliance of de la Fuente's men in the past few years.

A new challenge awaits Spain and they are now in pursuit of a bigger glory. The side aims to become the first team to clinch world, continental and Olympic titles simultaneously. Will it happen? Only time can tell.

A first time in history

Even before the start of the tournament, Spain scripted history when they announced their squad for the mega event. This is the first time that La Roja don't feature any Real Madrid player. This was definitely a shocker for many football fans. Defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal failed to make it to the side after performing poorly with Los Blancos. However, that doesn't take away the fact that Spain are a side to beat in this tournament.

What makes Spain a strong team?

The balance as well as the variety in the squad makes Spain a dominant side in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their possession-oriented approach has found them a solution to almost every problem, yielding noticeable results.

While David Raya (Arsenal) and Joan Garcia (Barcelona) have been good in their roles as goalkeepers, Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) is expected to be the first preference for de la Fuente. Simon is a proven performer for Spain and also one of the leaders in the dressing room. Even if the side wants a change, they will have good options in Raya and Garcia.

The trio of Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz makes Spain one of the best teams in midfield. They combine to provide La Roja control, creativity and defensive stability.

Spain have explosive young wingers in Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. The latter remains the centre of attraction. After a terrific introduction to the football world, he continues to improve, becoming one of the most exciting young players. The teenager, who turns 19 this Saturday, shone in La Liga and the Champions League, scoring 16 league goals and providing 11 assists. He also scored five goals and assisted four in Europe.

On the other flank, Spain have Williams, whose speed and dribbling skills could challenge any defence.

What could concern La Roja?

The overreliance on Yamal and Williams for attack is something that Spain should be thoughtful of. If the players are neutralised, the team might struggle to create opportunities. Injury to these players is just another concern that the side needs to be wary of.

Spain have advancing full-backs and midfielders, which provides them a high defensive line. They might find it challenging against teams like France, Brazil or Argentina, who play fast and counter-attacking games.

The pressure of living up to the hype is just another challenge for the 2010 champions. Considering they don't have a good history at the tournament, the pressure of expectations might take a toll on the side.

In which group will Spain start?

Spain are placed in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. This is a fine positioning from the side's perspective, which should help it top its group and win all the matches quite comfortably to enter the knockout round with momentum on its side.

Spain's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Alex Baena (Atletico de Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta de Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Spain's Strongest Starting XI: David Raya (Gk) | Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella | Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo | Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season