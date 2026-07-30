The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday that Brazil senior men's national team will take on India in an international friendly match on October 3 in Kolkata. The match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Brazil are one of the most decorated teams in world football with five World Cup titles. This will be the highest-ranked opponent that Idnia will face since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the world. Mr M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."

Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."

The match will see India face their highest-ranked opponents since the FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently occupying the fifth spot.

Brazil, led by captain Marquinhos and featuring stars such as Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, are expected to arrive in India after playing two friendlies against Australia in Queensland on September 25 and 29.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had already announced those fixtures, while Brazilian outlet GE Globo reported that the third match of Brazil's October FIFA window would be against India in Kolkata.

The friendly comes months after Brazil's campaign at the FIFA World Cup, where the Selecao bowed out in the Round of 16.

Despite the early exit, the team's popularity remains immense in India, particularly in Kolkata, where streets were once again draped in Brazil's iconic yellow and green colours during the tournament.

(With agency inputs)

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