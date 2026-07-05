Real Madrid signed Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on Sunday for a reported 20 million euros ($23 million). "(We) have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be with our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030," said Madrid in a statement. Attacking right-back Dumfries, 30, played with the Netherlands at the World Cup until they were eliminated in the round of 32 on penalties by Morocco. Dumfries adds further competition at right-back alongside England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and won two Serie A titles and has twice finished as a Champions League runner-up with the Italian side.

The defender is the fourth signing Madrid have made this summer, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

Madrid, who hired Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, are overhauling their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Los Blancos also renewed the contract of centre-back Antonio Rudiger until 2027, after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba left the club at the end of last season.

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