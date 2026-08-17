Cristiano Ronaldo began a new innings as he married long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on August 11. Ronaldo and Georgina got married in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. The football superstar shared a photograph on social media showing the couple holding hands and wearing wedding rings, confirming reports that they had exchanged vows during a private ceremony attended by their five children.

Now, the first visual from their private wedding has been released on social media.

The couple spoke to Vogue after their wedding and revealed how their children took centre stage at the ceremony. "The children know that our time belongs to them," said Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez added that she and Cristiano Ronaldo, who grew up in Spain and Portugal, came from "less structured families." That's why they wanted to show "the value of having nothing and of having everything." In Rodriguez's words, the children were the "protagonists" of the wedding.

The couple also spoke about having more children. "I never say never," Cristiano said.

"Another baby now would be overbooking at home. But when the youngest are 15 or 16, we'll still be young, so why not? It's true that I can't imagine myself without small children, so we'll see," Rodriguez added.

Ronaldo has given his clearest indication yet that his glittering football career could come to an end after the current season, with the Portugal captain admitting that this is "probably my last year" in the sport.

The 41-year-old, whose agreement with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League is set to run until June 2027, has in the past admitted that his retirement is near but has not specified a definite timeline for the end of his playing career. Yet, in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday, Ronaldo stated that he might be reaching the final stage of his career.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue.

Last November, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stated that he expected to keep playing for "one or two years" and stressed that the 2026 World Cup would be his last appearance at the tournament. Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16 last month, during which Ronaldo scored three goals.

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