Jorge Messi, the father of football star and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, died on Saturday at a hospital in the central Argentine city of Rosario. He was 68. The Rosario-based Club Atletico Newell's Old Boys announced his death in a social media post, stating that he had undergone treatment in recent months for an unspecified illness. The post described him as "the pillar and the person who, with vision, rigour and affection, supported the career of the best player of all time, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini."

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) also offered its condolences in a statement, expressing its sympathy "with respect and affection for Lionel."

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a runner-up finish at this year's World Cup. In the team's first match, against Algeria, he was visibly emotional after scoring the first of his three goals. He later said that he wept for "a reason unrelated to sports."

"I went through some difficult, complicated days," he said. "I am grateful to the delegation and all my teammates because they were always by my side, wishing me strength so that I would be OK."

Our deepest condolences. May Jorge Messi rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PPSTTjHki1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026

Media reports at the time upset the Messi family, which released a statement days later confirming that "Jorge is experiencing a health issue," without specifying the nature of his condition.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest," the statement said. It also expressed "discomfort at the lack of sensitivity, respect and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter."

Jorge Messi was a chemical technician and worked as a steelworker. He played football as a midfielder and reached the youth ranks of Newell's Old Boys but had to abandon the sport to complete his mandatory military service in Argentina.

#ProfundoDolor La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, con su Presidente Claudio Tapia a la cabeza, lamenta con tristeza y pesar el fallecimiento de Jorge Messi, padre de nuestro capitán y emblema, Lionel Messi.



Desde aquí acompañamos a toda la familia en este duro momento y le… pic.twitter.com/YTug2MnM9g — AFA (@afa) August 8, 2026

He played a fundamental role in his third son's career, serving as his agent and managing his business affairs. He travelled with a young Messi to Barcelona in the early 2000s for the trial that opened the doors to La Masia, the Catalan club's youth academy. Lionel Messi made his professional debut in 2004 and went on to win eight Ballon d'Or awards. He also led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

"My dad was always by my side," Lionel Messi said in a 2007 interview with Radio del Plata. "Sometimes I would lock myself in my room to cry when we arrived in Barcelona, or my dad would do the same without me seeing him, or thinking I didn't see him. We pretended we were both OK, but we weren't. My dad even asked me what I wanted to do when we were feeling down, whether I wanted to stay or go back. I wanted to stay, and he stayed with me."

His father negotiated contracts with Barcelona and later oversaw his transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, while also managing the use of his famous son's image rights and numerous investments in real estate, hotels and restaurants.

In 2016, father and son were convicted by Spanish courts on tax evasion charges but avoided prison because their sentences were less than two years.

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