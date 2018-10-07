 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

ISL 2018: Sunil Chhetri Strikes As Bengaluru FC Hold Jamshedpur FC 2-2

Updated: 07 October 2018 23:33 IST

Gourav Mukhi made history when he came on for Jamshedpur FC as substitute and scored on his debut to equalize.

ISL 2018: Sunil Chhetri Strikes As Bengaluru FC Hold Jamshedpur FC 2-2
Sunil Chhetri's header in the 88th minute put the hosts ahead. © Indian Super League

Late goals in the Indian Super League match 9 at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday saw Jamshedpur FC hold Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw. Nishu Kumar's stunning volley at the stroke of half-time put the hosts ahead. However, youngster Gourav Mukhi made history when he came on for Jamshedpur FC as substitute and scored on his debut to equalize in the 81st minute. Later, Sunil Chhetri's header in the 88th minute put the hosts ahead. However, Jamshedpur's Sergio Cidoncha's effort in added time (90+4) denied the hosts a win at home.

On Sunday, Tim Cahill and Michael Soosairaj got their much-awaited debut in the ISL as Jamshedpur FC head coach Cesar Ferrando named an attacking side to take on last season's finalists.

Carles Cuadrat's Blues were unchanged from their 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

Ferrando's side started the game on the front foot but the first real threat came from the home side 12 minutes into the match.

The visitors piled up the pressure as the first half progressed but their final delivery into the box lacked clarity.

Just near the half-time, the ball fell to Nishu Kumar outside the box who unleashed a stunning strike into the top left corner of the net, leaving the visiting goalkeeper Subhasish Chowdhury helpless and stunned.

The hosts went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Later, when 19 minutes was left on the clock, 16-year-old forward Mukhi replaced Jerry Maiwa to become the youngest ever player to make his debut in ISL. Ten minutes later, the youngster produced a moment of brilliance to bring Jamshedpur back into the game.

Just when the visitors thought they were done for the day, Harmanjot Khabra's long ball into the box from the right flank was headed into the net by Chhetri to put the hosts back into the lead in the 88th minute.

However, Jamshedpur FC pulled one back right at the death. Arques's cross into the box in the added time saw Cidoncha place his effort into the far post to ensure that they pick a crucial point away from home.

The hard fought draw earned kept Jamshedpur FC unbeaten run here at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Comments
Topics : Bengaluru FC Jamshedpur FC Sunil Chhetri Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gourav Mukhi made history when he came on for Jamshedpur FC
  • Tim Cahill and Michael Soosairaj got their much-awaited debut
  • Carles Cuadrat's Blues were unchanged from their 1-0 win
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Special Demand From Sunil Chhetri On His Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Special Demand From Sunil Chhetri On His Birthday
Sunil Chhetri Extends Bengaluru FC Contract
Sunil Chhetri Extends Bengaluru FC Contract
India To Play
India To Play 'Historic' Football Friendly Against China
Asian Games 2018: AIFF Criticises IOA For Exclusion Of India Football Team
Asian Games 2018: AIFF Criticises IOA For Exclusion Of India Football Team
FIFA World Cup: Sunil Chhetri Picks His Favourites, Says Lionel Messi Is The Greatest
FIFA World Cup: Sunil Chhetri Picks His Favourites, Says Lionel Messi Is The Greatest
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.