Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Special Demand From Sunil Chhetri On His Birthday

Updated: 03 August 2018 17:20 IST

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri turned 34 on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday made a special demand from India football captain Sunil Chhetri © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday made a special demand from India football captain Sunil Chhetri on his birthday. The batting great urged the national football team talisman to bring more laurels to the country and take the game to the next level. Chhetri, who has made 101 appearances for India since 2005, turned 34. Tendulkar, along with his wish, also shared an old picture in which he can be seen in conversation with the AIFF player of the year 2018. "Wishing @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday. May you continue to bring more and more success to @IndianFootball and take it to the next level."

Chhetri, who plies his trade for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), helped the southern outfit reach the final in their debut season. He has also helped the club finish as runners-up in 2016 and clinch the I-League title twice before they joined the lucrative ISL.

Bengaluru FC also wished their captain Chhetri on his birthday. "It's the skipper's birthday and we're revisiting this cheeky panenka from the @IndSuperLeague semifinal against @FCPuneCity at the Fortress. #HappyBirthdaySunilChhetri?," the southern outfit said along with a video of Chhetri's 'paneka' spot-kick taken in the ISL, last season.

Chhetri will next lead India in January's AFC Asian Cup in the UAE. The championship will see his side rubbing shoulders with Asia's finest teams.

Chhetri, with 64 goals to his name is also the third highest goal scorer in international football. He is also India's most capped player and all-time top goal-scorer.

