The highly anticipated GOAT Tour featuring Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is just around the corner, and excitement among fans in India knows no bounds. Messi will visit India on December 13, 14, and 15, covering four cities during his jam-packed schedule. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will travel to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, participating in several events. Before concluding his India tour, Messi will arrive in the national capital, where he is reportedly scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joining Messi on the tour will be his long-time strike partner, Luis Suarez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. They will be part of the Mumbai leg of the tour, according to Satadru Dutta, the sole promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', as per a PTI report

Here's the full schedule of Messi's GOAT Tour:

December 13, Kolkata

1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme

10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi's statue

11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13, Hyderabad

7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players

Ticket Price

The tickets for Messi's GOAT Tour are being sold on the District app. Ticket prices start at around Rs 4,500 in most cities. However, the tickets for the Mumbai leg start from Rs 8,250.

Messi's India visit, his first since 2011, when he played a friendly for Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata, received its final seal of approval on August 15.

Dutta had met Messi's father, who is also his agent, before securing the deal, and then held a 45-minute meeting with the football legend at his home on February 28.

