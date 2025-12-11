Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was jailed on Wednesday, according to court records, hours after he was fired for what the university said was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." According to the Washtenaw County Jail, the 39-year-old Moore had been booked into the facility as of Wednesday evening. The jail's records did not provide any information about why Moore was detained or whether any court appearances were scheduled. In response to media inquires about Moore, the Pittsfield Township Police Department issued a statement that did not mention anyone by name.

According to the statement, police were called to investigate an alleged assault in Pittsfield Township, a couple of miles south of Michigan Stadium, and took a person into custody.

The incident was not random and there was no ongoing threat to public safety, police said, and the person was jailed pending a review of charges by prosecutors.

"Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details," the statement said.

Moore's sudden dismissal Wednesday afternoon ended an up-and-down, two-year tenure that saw the Wolverines take a step back on the field after winning the national championship and getting punished by the NCAA.

