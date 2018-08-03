Pedro Extends One-Year Contract With Chelsea

Chelsea winger Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension, the English Premier League (EPL) club announced on Friday. He has played a crucial role in helping the London club with their EPL and FA Cup triumphs during his time at Stamford Bridge, so far. The 31-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2015, is now under contract until 2020. He had scored on his debut against West Bromwich Albion where his pace, trickery and eye for goal were immediately evident. "It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my teammates, the supporters and the club in general," the Spanish international told Chelsea's official website.

Pedro has so far played in 131 games for the Blues, scoring 28 goals.

"It's important for me to continue with Chelsea. I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy," he added.

Club director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year.

"Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."

FA Cup winners Chelsea, under new manager Sarri, take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.