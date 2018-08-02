 
Watch: Paul Pogba Enjoys Holiday "Far Away" With The Haka Dance, Ukulele

Updated: 02 August 2018 14:53 IST

Paul Pogba was part of the FIFA World Cup winning French team.

Paul Pogba posted a picture on Instagram stories of him playing the ukulele on a boat. © Instagram

While Manchester United prepare themselves for the start of the new Premier League season, key midfielder Paul Pogba is still enjoying some downtime following his FIFA World Cup-winning exploits with the French team in Russia. Pogba shared a picture and video of himself relaxing "far away" from the hectic life of his Manchester United teammates. In the video, the French star can be seen performing the haka with one of the locals with the caption 'Blending in' added alongside the video. The 25-year-old also posted a picture on Instagram stories of him playing the ukulele on a boat.

 

Blending in ?????? #islandholidays

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

France overcame a determined Croatia to win 4-2 in the World Cup 2018 final in Russia. Pogba was instrumental in France's triumph in Russia, particularly in the final, when he netted the third goal for Didier Deschamps' side against Croatia.

Pogba was the subject of criticism from some quarters for his Manchester United performances last season and found himself relegated to the bench at times during the second half of the campaign.

Pogba has shared a frosty relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese's comments about the midfielder following France's World Cup win would have done little to ease that tension.

When asked what he and United needed to do to get the best out of Pogba in the Premier League, Mourinho took the opportunity to flip the question around, pointing out that it is up to the player to ask what he can do to produce his best for his club.

"I don't think it's about us getting the best out of him," Mourinho had said. "It's about him giving the best he has to give. I think the World Cup is the perfect habitat for a player like him to give the best. Why? Because it's closed for a month, where he can only think about football."

Mourinho's tetchy mood threatened to derail Manchester United's pre-season US tour. The Portuguese boss took aim at the club's transfer window inactivity after watching his team crash to a 1-4 defeat to Liverpool.

"I would like to have two more players," Mourinho said. "I think I am not going to have two. I think that it's possible I'm going to have one. I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it's possible to have one of these players. If it's possible, it's possible."

Comments
Topics : France Manchester United Paul Pogba English Premier League Football
