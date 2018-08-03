 
Gabriel Jesus Extends Contract With Manchester City

Updated: 03 August 2018 15:22 IST

Gabriel Jesus was part of the Brazil squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gabriel Jesus has signed a contract extension with Manchester City. © Twitter

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has signed a contract extension with Manchester City that ties him to the English Premier League (EPL) champions until 2023. Jesus says that he is thrilled to have penned a new deal with a club and he feels it offers him the best possible environment for improvement. The 21-year-old, who was part of the Brazil squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia, joined City in January 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 53 matches. He is widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in the game.

"I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me," he told the club's official website on Friday after signing the two-year contract extension.

"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because while I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person."

"(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost."

Jesus joined the Club in January 2017 and has played a significant role in our Premier League and Carabao Cup successes of last season.

(With AFP inputs)

