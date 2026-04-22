Inter Milan reached the Italian Cup final on Tuesday after coming back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Como and go through by the same scoreline on aggregate. Trailing early in the second half at the San Siro to brilliant goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas Da Cunha, Inter looked as good as out, but Hakan Calhanoglu dragged the hosts level with a brace and then set up Petar Sucic for a last-gasp winner. Cristian Chivu's team will face one of Atalanta or Lazio in next month's showpiece in Rome, with the other semi-final delicately poised at 2-2 ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

Sucic's calm finish denied Como, who were in Italy's third tier as recently as 2019 when they were acquired by tobacco giant Djarum, a first appearance in the cup final.

But Inter can still claim a league and cup double as they are almost certain to win Serie A due to a 12-point lead over AC Milan and Napoli with five matches remaining in the league season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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