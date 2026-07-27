The Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season will begin on October 16, and clubs will be allowed to field a maximum of three foreign players in the starting line-up as part of measures to provide more game time to local footballers. The decisions were taken at the IFL Governing Council meeting held at the Football House here on Monday. Representatives from 10 of the 11 participating clubs attended the meeting, with Mohammedan Sporting Club being the only absentee. The Governing Council and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) also reviewed the league's broadcast performance, with the 2025-26 season having attracted 17.56 million live television viewers despite being a truncated campaign.

In a move aimed at strengthening youth development, the clubs agreed to enrol in the AIFF Academy Accreditation Programme and secure a minimum two-star accreditation before the 2027-28 season. They also committed to upgrading their academies to achieve at least a three-star accreditation by 2030.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said the meeting reviewed the previous season's performance, including broadcast figures and expenditure, and discussed the roadmap and proposed budgets for the upcoming campaign.

"We are pleased that the start date has now been confirmed, and we will work together towards delivering a successful 2026-27 season," Satyanarayan said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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