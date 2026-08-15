Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has launched a scathing attack on former Blues manager Jose Mourinho and club legend John Terry after the pair revisited the controversy that led to the Gibraltarian's departure from the club in 2015. In the new Netflix documentary Mourinho, the Portuguese manager and Terry revisited the controversy, insisting that Carneiro and head physio Jon Fearn were wrong to enter the pitch to check on forward Eden Hazard during a 2-2 draw with Swansea City in 2015.

Reacting to the viral clip from Mourinho's documentary, Carneiro, in a series of posts, lashed out at Terry for backing Mourinho's version of the incident.

"11 years on and here we are reliving the worst. Hope they made some money," Carneiro wrote on X.

"We are bound by a medico-legal code of conduct. Genuinely it would be healthy for John Terry to learn the rules of the game. It's been long enough mate," she said in another post.

Carneiro also shared a screenshot from the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, which states that medical staff have an "absolute duty of care" to attend to and assess a player when requested to do so by the referee.

"So IT IS really simple. Referee Michael Oliver called us on TWICE, player Eden Hazard requested medical assistance we then made eye contact from side line and he confirmed he needed medical assistance, TWICE.

"At that point my hands are bound as a medical professional."

Both Carneiro and Fearn were branded "impulsive and naive" by Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid this season as head coach.

Mourinho also said they did not "understand the game."

For the uninitiated, then-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had already been sent off by the time Carneiro and Fearn entered the pitch to attend to Hazard.

As a result, Hazard had to leave the field for medical attention, leaving Chelsea momentarily down to 10 men.

Carneiro left Chelsea in September that year after being removed from first-team duties, while Mourinho was dismissed three months later following a poor start to the club's title defence.

Carneiro not only launched a constructive dismissal case against the club but also filed a separate legal claim against Mourinho for alleged victimisation and discrimination.

Chelsea and Carneiro reached a settlement in June 2016 after the case went to an employment tribunal. While the club apologised to Carneiro, Mourinho never did so publicly.

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