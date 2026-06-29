Manchester City on Monday unveiled Italian Enzo Maresca as their new manager, taking over from Pep Guardiola.

Maresca, 46, signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," said Maresca, who previously coached Leicester in the Championship and Chelsea in the Premier League.

"City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively."

Maresca added: "This will be my third spell here. I know this club, I know the demands and I know the expectations.

"The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.

"I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City."

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