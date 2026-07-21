Claims of FIFA favouring Argentina over the course of the FIFA World Cup 2026 aren't new. However, the allegations have reached an unprecedented high after Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of 'liking' a post on Instagram that claimed as much. Ronaldo, who was eliminated in the Round of 16 with Portugal by eventual champions Spain, is said to have liked a video on an Instagram account named 'espejopublico', where the panellists spoke about different instances over the course of the World Cup where referees and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) team seemingly favoured Lionel Messi's Argentina.

In the video, Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos compiled a clip highlighting multiple such instances. Losantos even stated: "Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches ago! They're still in the tournament thanks to FIFA's help! So I'm not afraid of Argentina at all. I'm more afraid of Infantino. I don't think we're going to be playing against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi."

Cristiano Ronaldo likes Instagram video accusing FIFA of corruption and alleging that they helped Argentina reach the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/Lbk1MTlo0R — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2026

Fans claimed that Ronaldo had liked the video, suggesting that he too believes the sport's governing body favoured Argentina. However, when NDTV conducted a fact-check, no like from the Portuguese icon's account was found on the post.

There are two possibilities here: either Ronaldo removed his like, or there never was one in the first place.

Why do people feel FIFA favoured Argentina?

In the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Argentina didn't have a single VAR decision go against them. Suggestions of a possible FIFA bias towards Messi's men intensified during their Round of 16 clash against Egypt.

Mohamed Salah's team believed they had doubled their lead in the second half, only for VAR to rule out the goal because of a foul committed more than 10 seconds before the strike. The Egyptians also had a strong penalty shout turned down in the final stages of the game.

In the quarter-final between Argentina and Spain, the sending-off of Breel Embolo also became a major factor in the South American side's triumph.

FIFA, however, has consistently rejected these allegations, dismissing the notion that decisions on the field were influenced.

"Constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said. "Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials... Nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president."

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt