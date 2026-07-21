Argentina stood on the cusp of becoming the third team to defend its FIFA World Cup title. It did not happen. They were completely dominated by Spain and lost in extra time. After the loss, Argentina received a grand welcome at the airport, complete with a red carpet and a military band, when they returned home. Despite the team failing to defend the title, the fans showed their support for the national team, as thousands gathered outside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) office near Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza.

After landing, the aircraft was moved to the private flight area (FBO) to facilitate the arrival of the delegation. Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the team were welcomed on the tarmac with a red carpet by the Grenadier Regiment to the rhythm of "Muchachos" and then by a multitude of fans in the surrounding area.

Fans were holding white and blue umbrellas and wearing the No. 10 jersey of their team captain, Lionel Messi. However, the 39-year-old, who might have played his last game for the national team, was not present with the squad. The AFA had earlier announced that several team members would not be travelling, and Messi was among them.

Messi's club, Inter Miami, will play its first match of the upcoming Major League Soccer season on July 23. Hence, Messi decided to stay back in the US to focus on his mental and physical recovery. However, he may not play in the initial matches after a hectic World Cup. As per some reports, Messi and his Argentina and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul will miss the matches against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, July 22, and CF Montreal on Saturday, July 25.

Among the members of the delegation who returned to the country were players Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Senesi, Valentin Barco, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Cristian Medina, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Jose Manuel Lopez.

The Argentine national team delegation was escorted under heavy security, and the players and members of the coaching staff travelled to the Lionel Andres Messi grounds in an open-top bus, greeting fans who had gathered to offer a unified message of gratitude amid flags and chants.

Along the route, hundreds of families, groups of friends, and fans gathered with jerseys, flags, and drums to greet the players. Many waited for several hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the team and thank them for their efforts throughout the World Cup.

Upon arriving at the Lionel Andres Messi Training Center, the members of the delegation were greeted by officials from the Argentine Football Association and staff from the complex. There, the return operation officially concluded for the national team.

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