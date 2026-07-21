Leandro Paredes did not leave as much of an impact on the FIFA World Cup final as he tried to after the title clash, which Spain won 1-0 against Argentina. Spain's celebrations after beating Argentina in the World Cup final took an ugly turn as players briefly clashed on the field after the final whistle. Video replays showed several players involved in a scuffle, including Argentina defender Leandro Paredes, who appeared to shove Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat. When Spain substitute Gavi jumped in to intervene, Paredes pushed him to the ground. Other players and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rushed in to de-escalate the situation.

After the final, Paredes posted for the first time on Tuesday. "Today it's time to write with a lot of pain in the soul for not having been able to give them that joy that our country so deserves, but with the chest full of pride for giving everything we had and leaving our flag once again on the highest stage!" Leandro Paredes wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who was part of this national team, to this group of players who gave their lives to represent this shirt until the very last second of every game! It was an honor to be part of the best Argentine national team in history!!"

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a gripping final that showcased tactical discipline, defensive resilience, and moments of individual brilliance. Ferran Torres emerged as the hero with the decisive strike, while Lamine Yamal celebrated victory in his debut FIFA World Cup final as La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title.

The final carried historic significance as Lionel Messi became only the second player in history to feature in three FIFA World Cup finals, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made his first-ever appearance on football's biggest stage.

Spain dominated possession throughout the contest, dictating the tempo from the opening whistle and forcing Argentina to spend long periods without the ball. La Roja's patient build-up play and midfield dominance restricted Argentina's attacking rhythm, with La Albiceleste failing to register a single shot on target until the second half of extra time. The final evolved into a tense tactical battle, with Spain's control in possession matched by Argentina's defensive resilience and physical approach.

The turning point arrived in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 90+3rd minute after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Pau Cubarsi, forcing Argentina to play the remainder of the final with 10 men.

Moments later, Emiliano Martinez produced another outstanding stop to deny Lamine Yamal from a dangerous free kick awarded after Leandro Paredes fouled Ferran Torres. The save further extended Martinez's record as the goalkeeper with the most saves in a FIFA World Cup final.

Spain believed they had broken the deadlock in the 96th minute when Nico Williams found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out after Mikel Merino was adjudged to have fouled Nicolas Otamendi in the build-up.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute. Nico Williams headed a perfect pass to Ferran Torres, who kept his composure before drilling a left-footed finish into the top corner of the net to send the Spanish supporters into celebration.

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