The FIFA World Cup 2026 final turned nasty after Spain beat Argentina on Sunday. After the final whistle in the match, which Spain won 1-0 in extra time, tensions flared between members of both sides. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat as the altercation escalated into a mass confrontation involving players, substitutes, and members of both coaching staffs.

Television footage showed Paredes placing a hand on Garcia's throat before sending the defender to the ground. Spain midfielder Gavi was also involved as players from both teams exchanged shoves before officials and teammates intervened to restore order. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was seen attempting to calm his players during the melee. According to multiple reports, the chaos began when Argentine defender Nahuel Molina appeared to swing a punch at Spain captain Rodri during the celebrations.

Rodri then confronted Molina over the incident, which led to Spain stars Eric Garcia and Borja Iglesias coming over to defend their captain.

After the match, it was reported that Paredes had been given a red card for the act. However, no red card was actually issued. According to a report by the BBC, the red card was "incorrectly reported" on FIFA's commentator information system, which initially showed that Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vincic for fighting with Spain's Eric Garcia.

"Paredes' red card was deleted shortly afterwards," and FIFA confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken at the time.

FIFA's scorecard is also currently showing one red card for Argentina, which Enzo Fernandez received after being shown two yellow cards.

FIFA to Investigate

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted following Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as tensions spilled over after the final whistle in New Jersey.

World football's governing body confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the chaotic scenes involving players and team officials from both sides after Spain clinched their second World Cup title. FIFA, however, did not specify a timeline for the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

What Happened in the Match

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

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