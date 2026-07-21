The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final was a heated affair. There were yellow cards, a red card, and even a full-blown fight. Enzo Fernandez's dismissal in second-half stoppage time left Lionel Scaloni's Argentina with 10 men for the closing stages before the European champions clinched the title. In a new video that has emerged, Lionel Messi can be seen telling the referee to look at Nicolas Tagliafico, who was lying on the ground just as Fernandez received the red card. However, in the video, it can be clearly seen that Tagliafico was faking his injury.

Este es, quizás, el vídeo más descarado de la Final de la Copa del Mundo. Todos vimos cómo Enzo Fernández casi mata a Pau Cubarsí, pero si te fijas, más abajo, un jugador de Argentina, Nicolás Tagliafico, ve la tremenda patada de su compañero y, sabiendo que la ha cagado, se le… pic.twitter.com/5Ae5itK0LB — Javier Rubio Donzé (@Sr_Donze) July 21, 2026

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has vowed to keep giving everything for his country after breaking his silence following the FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain, a match that saw him sent off late before the team's title defence ended in heartbreak. Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

The Chelsea midfielder had already been booked for dissent before receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi. A day after the defeat, Fernandez took to Instagram to thank the fans and reflect on Argentina's campaign, insisting the team's commitment extended beyond the final result.

"As time goes by, you understand that there's something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented us in the best way. They teach us that competing isn't just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group that always showed its mettle, that competed at the highest level, and that defended these colours with pride, humility, and commitment is an honour."

The 25-year-old also expressed his gratitude to the Argentina faithful, who backed the team throughout the tournament.

"I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, your unconditional support, and for making us feel like we're at home anywhere in the world."

Fernandez signed off with a promise to continue serving the national team with the same commitment despite the painful end to Argentina's World Cup campaign.

"Wearing my country's shirt is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I have the opportunity to defend it."

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt