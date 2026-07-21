Argentine players could reportedly face a minimum three-match ban for sparking a brawl with Spanish players following their defeat in the FIFA World Cup final. Less than 24 hours after the final whistle in New Jersey, FIFA announced that it has launched an investigation into the chaos that broke out after Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina. The fight broke out after Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina struck Spain captain Rodri in the midriff as he was running off to celebrate with his teammates.

While the two were involved in a verbal spat, Spain's Eric Garcia came across before Leandro Paredes joined in to even the numbers. Broadcast visuals appeared to show Paredes grabbing Garcia by the neck before Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni got involved.

Paredes soon turned his attention toward Gavi, tackling the 21-year-old midfielder to the ground. He also seemed to kick a boot toward the Barcelona youngster. Argentina's Thiago Almada also joined in, as he and Paredes doubled up to manhandle Gavi to the ground.

As per a report by BBC Sport, several Argentine players could face a ban of a minimum of three matches, while sanctions could also follow Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the semi-finals. Argentina is already under investigation for displaying the "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas (The Falklands Belong to Argentina)" banner.

FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the scenes that unfolded after the final before deciding on the possible punishments in due course. There is a strong possibility of harsher penalties if FIFA appoints a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to look into the matter.

"The disciplinary and ethics prosecutor will take into account 'both aggravating and mitigating circumstances', and has the power to enforce a ban globally," the report said.

FIFA infamously banned Uruguay's Luis Suárez for nine international matches-along with a four-month ban from all football-related activity-for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

According to Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, misconduct relating to assault, including "elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting at, or hitting an opponent," will result in a suspension of "at least three matches or an appropriate period of time."

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