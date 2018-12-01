 
David Villa To Join Ex-Barcelona Teammate Andres Iniesta At Vissel Kobe In Japan

Updated: 01 December 2018 19:44 IST

David Villa announced that he has signed a deal with Japan's Vissel Kobe in the J-League.

David Villa is the latest high-profile acquisition by Japan's Vissel Kobe. © Facebook

David Villa and Andres Iniesta, former FC Barcelona star duo, are set to reunite as the Spanish striker announced on Saturday that he has signed a deal with Japan's Vissel Kobe in the J-League. Moments before signing for the Japan Professional Football League, Villa tweeted a video of himself in action during a Major League Soccer (MLS) match. His successful stint with New York City FC came to an end after he received a phone call from Japan.

"Hola japon. Hola Vissel Kobe," he said in the clip, which showed him in the J-League club's crimson jersey.

On his departure from the New York City FC, Villa thanked his fans and teammates. 

"Overwhelmed by all the love and support I received these last couple of days from fans, teammates, coaches, rivals, and executives. I can't thank you all enough! #NYCFC #MLS #ForeverGrateful," he said in a tweet.

The 36-year-old forward is the latest high-profile acquisition by Vissel in the western Japanese port city of Kobe.

The outfit, owned by Japanese tech billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, acquired Iniesta earlier this year after signing former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in 2017.

Villa, the all-time leading goalscorer in Spanish national team history, joined New York City in 2014 from Atletico Madrid following successful seasons with Barcelona and Valencia.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Villa signed a deal with Japan's Vissel Kobe in the J-League.
  • Villa thanked his fans on his departure from the New York City FC
  • J-League club Vissel Kobe acquired Iniesta earlier this year
