Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal: Bayern Munich host 15-time champions Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (IST). The six-time winners hold a 2-1 lead following the first leg in Madrid last week. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has a full squad at his disposal with no fresh injury concerns, especially after Bayern bolstered their confidence by smashing a Bundesliga record in a 5-0 rout of St. Pauli over the weekend.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid, on the other hand, enter the tie following a frustrating 1-1 draw at home against relegation-threatened Girona. Striker Kylian Mbappe is available for selection despite receiving a blow to the face in that match, as Los Blancos aim to overturn the deficit in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, April 16 (IST).

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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