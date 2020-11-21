Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City at home on Saturday, in what is expected to be an exciting clash. Spurs are placed second in the Premier League table, having accumulated 17 points in 8 matches. Manchester City, on the other hand, are five behind with 12 points from 7 games. This is the first time since January 2017 that Tottenham Hotspur approach a clash against Man City, sitting above their opponents on the table. A victory would propel Jose Mourinho's team to the top of the table till at least Sunday night. Mourinho takes on a familiar foe in Pep Guardiola, which will certainly add an extra edge to an already enticing tie.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 21.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 11 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

