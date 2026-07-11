The Indian cricket team took a surprising call for the India vs England 5th T20I at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped from the playing XI after just three matches. In the three games he played, Sooryavanshi scored 14, 13 and 15. Sanju Samson, who was dropped to make way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been reinstated in the playing XI.

India have already lost the series, with England taking an unassailable 3-0 lead after the first four T20Is. Iyer said they were sticking with the current combination as it was in the best interest of the team. "Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge comes in for Washington, and Sanju Samson comes in for Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to figure out what's best for us going forward as a team. Based on that, we decided this," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri were stunned by Sooryavanshi's omission from the playing XI.

The recent musical chairs of selection in the Indian team have left a lot to be desired. First, Sooryavanshi was not tried in the two T20Is against Ireland and the first T20I against England. In those matches, Samson scored 5, 0 and 1. Sooryavanshi was then given an opportunity, but he too failed to make an impact.

However, with the fifth T20I carrying little significance in determining the outcome of the series, which India have already lost, most experts expected Sooryavanshi to be given a longer run. During the broadcasters' pre-match show, Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann predicted that Ishan Kishan might not play, with visuals showing Gambhir and the wicketkeeper-batter engaged in a lengthy conversation.

Sooryavanshi is part of India's squad for the next T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting on July 23, unlike Samson. Even from the perspective of continuity, Sooryavanshi playing the fifth T20I appeared to be the more sensible choice.

"Today, based on the conditions, it's windy, and we had a chat before, and they said the wicket won't change that much, so we've elected to bowl first," Shreyas Iyer said after opting to bowl.

"I just want to give 100 per cent effort today, irrespective of the result. I just want them to have a solid state of mind where they go in and just try to get the best out of themselves, rather than sulking or being in a situation where they're a bit ahead of the game. Be in the moment and just stop thinking about what's happened and what could happen."

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