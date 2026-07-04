When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get his senior India debut? That is a question on the minds of several cricket fans and experts. Calls for the 15-year-old to be handed his T20I debut has increased after India's shocking 0-2 series loss recently to Ireland, amidst the failures and inconsistency of the Indian top order. Former India cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Subramaniam Badrinath has stated that Sooryavanshi should be handed a debut so that India can make good use of his great form.

"Timing is very important for a player in form. He (Sooryavanshi) should be given a chance when he is in the form of his life. There is no use playing him when he's not in form. Confidence is everything in sports and he is high on confidence right now. So he must play," Badrinath said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Sooryavanshi was not only the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) and highest run-scorer in IPL 2026, with 776 runs in 16 games, he also slammed a sensational 29-ball 94 in the final of the Tri-Nation A series, playing for India A.

Badrinath said that Sanju Samson's recent form isn't anything to write home about.

"Let's not forget, Sanju Samson has been continuously failing since the T20 World Cup. He hasn't done anything great since the World Cup.

"Though I don't advocate dropping Samson, it's something to think about when an in-form Sooryavanshi is sitting out," Badrinath added.

Samson made 477 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2026, but has registered scores of 5, 0 and 1 in India's three matches against Ireland and England so far.

Badrinath also stated that India lacked intent in their batting during their two shock defeats against Ireland, and argued that including Sooryavanshi could solve that issue.

"There was a lack of intent with the bat in the two losses against Ireland. That makes it all the more a reason for Team India to play Vaibhav Suryavanshi," he said.

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