Star India batter Virat Kohli is set to return to action in the upcoming ODI series against England. Kohli, who scored more than 600 runs during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning IPL 2026 campaign, missed the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. However, he has now recovered and is expected to feature in the opening match of the series against England in Birmingham on July 14. Ahead of the first ODI, England batter Jordan Cox shared a surprising anecdote about his meeting with Kohli in London.

Cox, Kohli's teammate at RCB, had met the star batter in London last month, with a photograph of their meeting quickly going viral on social media. Speaking recently about the encounter, Cox revealed that both of them tried their best to keep the meeting low-key, but were still photographed by someone, leaving him stunned.

"The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing. Hundreds of people walked past us, no one stopped, no one did anything. But then, about two hours later, he's texting me, going Have you seen all these photos? I was like 'what the hell?'," Cox told the Guardian.

"It's just a shame how many people want a piece of him. He just wants to go under the radar, have fun and live a normal life. Unfortunately, that's not always possible," he added.

The 25-year-old England star also praised Kohli for the support and guidance he received from the former India captain during his stint with RCB in IPL 2026.

"The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone who's achieved so much, how much he gives back generally. Some guys focus on their own game, but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare," said Cox.

India are currently facing England in the five-match T20I series, which the visitors have already lost with a 3-0 trail. The last match of the series will be played on Saturday in Southampton.

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