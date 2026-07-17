Speculations that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have not been communicating with each other since the start of the ODI series between India and England set social media abuzz. A few visuals from Team India's training ground added fuel to the fire. But now, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has busted the claims. Speaking at the press conference after India's defeat to England in the 2nd ODI in Cardiff, Kotak said that Kohli and Gambhir have spoken to each other at least 10 times on Thursday.

This is not the first time that theories of Kohli and Gambhir being at odds with each other surfaced on social media. Quite often, videos and photos are taken out of context. Kotak explained the same as he spoke to the media after the match.

"Virat and Gautam, they must have talked 10 times today. I don't think they need a bridge," Kotak told reporters in the post-match media conference.

Kotak was also asked about the conversation that took place with Kohli. The response was strictly technical. He said, "Virat, basically, before going into batting, he talked about certain things. Because, Virat, I honestly say, as a batting coach, till the time he doesn't feel anything, or if he doesn't see anything, his batting shouldn't be disturbed. And we shouldn't say much about the way he bats.

"But, mainly, how is his footwork going? Certain things, he asked me before. And then, after the nets, he was talking. Apart from that, what you are saying, I don't know, where do the rumours come from, but they do come," he added.

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After his failure to fire in the first ODI against England, Kohli bounced back to score a fifty in the second match. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forged a brilliant partnership of 67 runs before the veteran batter was dismissed by Jofra Archer for a knock of 65. Iyer added 66 off 71 but India were bowled out for just 233.

England chased down the target with more than 5 overs to spare and 4 wickets in hand.

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