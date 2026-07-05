Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his fans after making his international debut for India in the second T20I against England on Saturday. The 15-year-old prodigy had been the subject of much discussion after Team India opted not to hand him his debut cap during the two T20Is against Ireland, despite his heroics in the IPL. After missing the opening match of the five-game series against England, Sooryavanshi finally got his opportunity in Manchester and scored 14 runs off 10 balls in his first international outing.

Although India ended up losing the match by four wickets, Sooryavanshi's debut emerged as the biggest talking point of the day. The young batter expressed his gratitude to fans, teammates, and senior players, thanking everyone who supported and believed in him throughout his journey.

Sharing a photograph of himself in the India jersey on his Instagram story after the match, the teenage batter said representing the national team was a privilege and pledged to continue giving his best whenever called upon.

“Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I'll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone,” the 15-year-old, who broke Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma's record to become the youngest debutant, wrote in an Instagram story.

His emotional post quickly drew praise from fans, who congratulated him on achieving a major milestone and wished him success for the future.

Speaking of the game, the hosts bounced back emphatically to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I, chasing down 191 with an over to spare. Despite Arshdeep Singh's double strike in the opening over, Harry Brook's explosive 39 off 15 balls shifted the momentum before Jacob Bethell anchored the chase with an unbeaten 76 off 46 deliveries.

Tom Banton's 39 provided crucial support, while a 29-run 17th over from Ravi Bishnoi, featuring two no-balls leading to as many free hits, proved the turning point. Earlier, India posted 190/7, but England's calculated batting, smart use of conditions, and late acceleration sealed a series-levelling victory.

(With IANS Inputs)

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