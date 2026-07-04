After warming the bench for three matches on the tour of the United Kingdom, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might finally get the opportunity to make his India debut in the 2nd T20I against England on Saturday. The Indian team started off the tour with 2 T20Is against Ireland before arriving in England for a 5-match T20I series. Sooryavanshi didn't feature in the 2 T20Is against Ireland and was made to sit on the bench in the opening match against England, which was washed out after India's batting. The 15-year-old explosive opener has dropped a big hint on social media, suggesting his time to wear the India shirt has finally come.

Taking to Instagram, Sooryavanshi shared a story with the caption "new chapter", dropping a big hint over his senior India debut, ahead of the second T20I against England.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who attended the press conference on the eve of the 2nd T20I, suggested that it won't be fair if Sooryavanshi is rushed into the team by sacrificing either Abhishek Sharma, who was the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world before the start of the series, or Sanju Samson, India's Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup 2026.

"I think we need to respect the fact that we had our No.1 batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel said in the press conference on Friday. "Samson had a great IPL. So, as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show trust and support for your players. Yes, a young man is knocking on the door, and that's exciting. "But for not just those two players at the top, but for the entire group, it's good that we show our support."

Morkel further asserted that it's important for the team management to show that it backs its players and give them a lengthy rope, irrespective of the fact that someone is knocking at the selection door or not.

"It's about standing by some of the guys who have won World Cups, who have performed well in tough situations, and then building from there to strengthen our top order as much as possible in these conditions."

Sooryavanshi's exploits in the nets for the Indian team have already become reels on Instagram and other social media platforms. Even Morkel admitted that the teenager is ready for the next leap. "I think he's filled in very well. If you follow the boys on Instagram, there are already many photos being posted, especially of him. At the nets as a 15-year-old on the international stage, it can be intimidating.

"But just from the couple of nets we've had, he's been very impressive. We're all excited to see how he performs. When he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he'll be ready. Fitting into the squad has been very smooth."

With Samson experiencing a tough time on the ongoing UK tour, registering scores of 5, 0, and 1 in his last three innings, he could be dropped to the bench for the 2nd T20I if the team management has decided to hand Sooryavanshi his senior India debut.

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