Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited India debut during the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming the youngest to play an international game for his nation at 15 years and 99 days. The 15-year-old, who was benched for the rain-hit series-opener in Chester-le-Street, replaced Sanju Samson at the top of the order in India's only change to the playing XI. With this, Sooryavanshi now becomes the youngest debutant from a Full Member nation in men's T20I history, shattering all previous major records.

Sooryavanshi's innings, however, didn't last too long as he was dismissed for 14 off 10 balls by Will Jacks.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat at the Old Trafford.

" We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in the last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on our toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel," Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

"Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day. Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff is coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking on the door. They're both very skilful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also, the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah, we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav)," England skipper Harry Brook said.

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