Former India player Dinesh Karthik believes Sanju Samson would be under pressure after failing for a third consecutive time. Samson played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup title victory earlier this year. He followed it up with an impressive show in the Indian Premier League 2026. However, the return to international cricket has been contrasting for the player. Samson failed with scores of 5 and 0 in the two-match T20I series against Ireland. He added to his troubles by scoring just one run in the first match against England on Wednesday.

At a time when a 15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is waiting around the corner for his turn, another set of failures for Samson might place his spot in danger.

Despite Samson's lean patch, Karthik backed the player, reminding fans about Samson's Player of the Tournament performance in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"Sanju Samson has, once again, had a bit of a failure. Now three innings on the bounce means the calls are coming nice and loud for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but I would still say, Sanju Samson, player of the tournament in the World Cup, he is under pressure," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"I know the whole cricketing world is going to be like, 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, when is he going to get in?' That is understandable, but I still hope they back someone like Sanju Samson because, under pressure in the World Cup a few months ago, he got the job done, so we have to back him," he added.

Sooryavanshi was part of the India squad for the Ireland series as well, but the teenager sat out with Abhishek Sharma and Samson continuing as India's openers in the series. Karthik said that the teenager will have to earn his spot, while adding that he expects a bright future for him.

"Vaibhav needs to earn the right to play in this XI even though he is extremely talented, and I have no doubt he is going to do very well in international cricket," he added.

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