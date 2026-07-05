Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut innings lasted 10 balls. In those 10 balls, two deliveries from Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue flew for sixes. He did announce his arrival on the big stage, but had he scored a few more runs, billions of fans watching the second India vs England T20I would have enjoyed it even more. On the fifth ball of the fifth over, Sooryavanshi was stumped off Will Jacks. The left-hander stepped out against a flat delivery outside off, but his attempted cut went in vain as he was outfoxed and Jos Buttler completed the dismissal. Sooryavanshi returned with 14 off 10 balls.

India great Sunil Gavaskar said it was highly uncharacteristic of Sooryavanshi to go for such a cut shot.

"That is not his shot. His shot is the cover drive," Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports while discussing Sooryavanshi's dismissal.

Earlier, Gavaskar called Sooryavanshi India's baby.

"I won't be surprised if he gets going from the first ball. Everybody watching in India will be jumping. They will all be elated because he is India's baby now. And everybody wants to see their baby do well," he said.

Sooryavanshi, who was included in India's playing XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, became India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

He has now broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years and 205 days; ODI debut at 16 years and 238 days).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-awaited and massively hyped debut ended in a whimper, but India, riding on Tilak Varma's last-over heroics, managed a decent 190 for 7 against England in overcast and windy conditions during the second T20 International on Saturday.

Sooryavanshi struggled to cope with the extra bounce but hit a six each off Archer and Tongue. The first came when Archer tried to cramp him for room, and the left-hander played a no-look whip-scoop behind square for six. The shot against Josh Tongue was a more familiar IPL-style hoick over long-on.

However, England skipper Harry Brook rightly introduced Jacks, who bowled a wide, loopy off-break. Sooryavanshi charged down the track, missed the ball by a foot and a half, and was stumped.

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